Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.0827.7862.500.060.050.060.050.040.05

