Objectone Information Systems consolidated net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.08% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 5.26% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.08% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.718.70 69 OPM %3.875.63 -PBDT0.580.49 18 PBT0.530.44 20 NP0.400.38 5
