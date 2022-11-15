Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Vapi Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.580.5448.289.260.280.050.240.010.170

