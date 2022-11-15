Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of Vapi Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.580.54 7 OPM %48.289.26 -PBDT0.280.05 460 PBT0.240.01 2300 NP0.170 0
