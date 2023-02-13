Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit declines 36.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 557.19 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 36.33% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 557.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 511.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales557.19511.91 9 OPM %8.7516.15 -PBDT49.8882.87 -40 PBT40.4373.42 -45 NP30.1947.42 -36
