Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit declines 36.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 557.19 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 36.33% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 557.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 511.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.557.19511.918.7516.1549.8882.8740.4373.4230.1947.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)