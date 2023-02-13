Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 113.12 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.31% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 113.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales113.12110.78 2 OPM %39.1443.18 -PBDT42.3046.86 -10 PBT22.0233.85 -35 NP16.3625.29 -35
