Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 113.12 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.31% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 113.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.113.12110.7839.1443.1842.3046.8622.0233.8516.3625.29

