Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 113.12 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.31% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 113.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales113.12110.78 2 OPM %39.1443.18 -PBDT42.3046.86 -10 PBT22.0233.85 -35 NP16.3625.29 -35

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

