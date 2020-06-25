Varroc Engineering standalone net profit rises 290.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 520.05 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering rose 290.47% to Rs 32.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 520.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.16% to Rs 99.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 2303.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2573.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales520.05613.75 -15 2303.952573.15 -10 OPM %7.397.13 -9.8510.46 - PBDT67.4543.83 54 252.44281.39 -10 PBT32.5415.18 114 120.75173.87 -31 NP32.378.29 290 99.03119.54 -17
