Varroc Engineering standalone net profit rises 290.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 290.47% to Rs 32.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 520.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.16% to Rs 99.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 2303.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2573.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

