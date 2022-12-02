Varun Beverages Ltd soars 4.64%, Gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.8, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% jump in NIFTY and a 20.26% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.8, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 18660.6. The Sensex is at 62742.9, down 0.86%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 11.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45370.65, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

