Varun Beverages Ltd up for fifth session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1032, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.59% in last one year as compared to a 24.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.72% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1032, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 14715.75. The Sensex is at 49828.83, up 0.17%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 15.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32891.7, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 104.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

