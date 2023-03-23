JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Infosys announces change in directorate

Consumer goods shares edge lower
Business Standard

Vascon Engineers secures work order from Uttar Pradesh PWD

Capital Market 

Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs. 158.09 crore (including GST) from Superintending Engineer PMGSY Circle, U. P. P.

W. D, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Jila Karagar at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The work has been awarded on 'EPC basis'

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU