Vascon Engineers secures work order from Uttar Pradesh PWD

Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs. 158.09 crore (including GST) from Superintending Engineer PMGSY Circle, U. P. P.

W. D, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Jila Karagar at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The work has been awarded on 'EPC basis'

