Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.400.3525.0034.290.110.130.110.130.110.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)