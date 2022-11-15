JUST IN
Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.35 14 OPM %25.0034.29 -PBDT0.110.13 -15 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.110.13 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

