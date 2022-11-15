Modi Naturals standalone net profit declines 74.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.92% to Rs 93.36 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals declined 74.25% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.92% to Rs 93.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.93.36113.742.003.821.404.391.024.020.772.99

