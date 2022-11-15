Modi Naturals standalone net profit declines 74.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.92% to Rs 93.36 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals declined 74.25% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.92% to Rs 93.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales93.36113.74 -18 OPM %2.003.82 -PBDT1.404.39 -68 PBT1.024.02 -75 NP0.772.99 -74
