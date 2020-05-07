VE Commercial Vehicles receives govt. permission to restart manufacturing

VE Commercial Vehicles has received the required government permissions to restart manufacturing operations in seven of its plants located in Pithampur, Dewas, Thane and Baggad.

Lean operations have already been initiated in Eicher Trucks and Buses Pithampur, VE Power Train, Eicher Engineering Components (EEC) - Dewas and Eicher's Bus Plant - Baggad, with strict adherence to the guidelines and advisories laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities. Permissions have been received for EEC plant at Thane where lean operations will resume in line with directives and guidelines issued by Government authorities.

Many of the company's suppliers continue to be closed, and dealers are also not functioning currently. And with current restrictions of movement of people and vehicles, start of complete manufacturing operations will still take more time.

Till then, there are some stocks of already produced BSVI vehicles that is being dispatched first, and operations are starting in a very limited manner based on availability of parts from suppliers. Also, lean operations have started at VE Power Train to manufacture and export engines. Similarly, Eicher Engineering Components plants have resumed manufacturing to cater to requirements of customers in India and abroad.

With local jurisdiction's advisories and permissions, the company's dealerships are maintaining emergency support for vehicles carrying essential goods with Eicher On Road Service (EOS 24x7), and 139 workshops and 40 Eicher on-site support centres have started lean customer support activities.

