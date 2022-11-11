Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 246.92 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 29.69% to Rs 69.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 246.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.246.92199.8846.7545.61117.4193.5892.5271.3569.0253.22

