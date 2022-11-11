Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 246.92 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions rose 29.69% to Rs 69.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 246.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales246.92199.88 24 OPM %46.7545.61 -PBDT117.4193.58 25 PBT92.5271.35 30 NP69.0253.22 30
