Telecom shares move up

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 18.21 points or 1.34% at 1380.15 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5.98%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 4.69%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.94%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.8%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.86%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.86%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.42%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.11%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.42%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 369.9 or 0.76% at 49152.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 113.65 points or 0.79% at 14460.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.52 points or 0.56% at 19014.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.16 points or 0.19% at 6355.07.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)