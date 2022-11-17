HFCL bags export orders of Rs 86 cr

HFCL on Thursday (17 November 2022) announced that it has received export orders worth Rs 86.23 crore from renowned European telecom solution providers for supplying optical fiber cables.

The orders are to be executed by February 2023.

HFCL is engaged in a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, Optic Fibre and Optic Fibre Cable (OFC).

On consolidated basis, HFCL's net profit rose marginally to Rs 81.86 crore on 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,173.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 1.06% at Rs 79.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)