Archies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sicagen India Ltd, Control Print Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2021.
Archies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 11.88 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 82992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8627 shares in the past one month.
Sicagen India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 19.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8376 shares in the past one month.
Control Print Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 308.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1161 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spurt 19.97% to Rs 137.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7656 shares in the past one month.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd advanced 19.90% to Rs 7.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
