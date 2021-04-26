ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 3.21%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 528.85, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.09% in last one year as compared to a 56.24% jump in NIFTY and a 60.5% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 528.85, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 14502.85. The Sensex is at 48440.3, up 1.17%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 22.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15238.25, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 529.05, up 3.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

