Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.05%

Vedanta Ltd fell 1.05% today to trade at Rs 274.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.6% to quote at 18797.57. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 0.82% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 162.55 % over last one year compared to the 53.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 90568 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 296.25 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89 on 29 May 2020.

