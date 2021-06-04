Glenmark Pharma gets approval for Theophylline Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA for Theophylline extended release tablets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, of Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets USP, 450 mg, therefore, with this approval, Glenmark is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing of the 450 mg strength.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended April 2021, Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $47.8 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 44 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 620.85 on BSE.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research‐led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries.

