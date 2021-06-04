BEML starts manufacturing oxygen generating units

BEML said it has started manufacturing 960 liters per minute (LPM) medical oxygen plants at its KGF complex (Karnataka) under a ToT agreement with DEBEL, Bengaluru under DRDO.

BEML has received orders for 100 units from Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in May 21, under 'PM Cares' fund and the same is expected to be supplied by end July 2021.

In co-ordination with district level medical authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM capacity medical oxygen plant in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka, under CSR.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 27.67 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 4.24 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 5.10% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 728.21 crore.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. The company operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

Shares of BEML were up 1.28% at Rs 1,321.35.

