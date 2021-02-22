Vedanta Ltd Spikes 3.22%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.26%

Vedanta Ltd has added 19.12% over last one month compared to 12.32% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.07% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 3.22% today to trade at Rs 197.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.26% to quote at 12968.15. The index is up 12.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 2.48% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 34.6 % over last one year compared to the 23.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 19.12% over last one month compared to 12.32% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 198.65 on 18 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.3 on 30 Mar 2020.

