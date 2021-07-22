Vedanta Ltd Surges 2.44%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.8%

Vedanta Ltd has added 4% over last one month compared to 4.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 2.44% today to trade at Rs 262.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.8% to quote at 19098.06. The index is up 4.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.32% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 149.11 % over last one year compared to the 38.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 4% over last one month compared to 4.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 49641 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 296.25 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 91.25 on 04 Nov 2020.

