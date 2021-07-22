Rallis India Q1 PAT falls 10.4% YoY to Rs 92 cr

On a consolidated basis, Rallis India's profit after tax declined 10.4% to Rs 92 crore on 11.7% increase in revenue to Rs 741 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Profit before tax (before exceptional items) was at Rs 109 crore, lower by 9.2% over of Rs 120 crore in previous year.

Announcing the results, Mr. Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director and CEO, Rallis India said, Q1 witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 that impacted our business to some extent and we continued to navigate our business with the principal focus firmly being on employee safety. In spite of these challenges, the Company has registered a 31.2% revenue growth for the domestic crop care segment and a 3.1% increase in revenue from our seeds business in Q1.

The result was announced on Wednesday, 21 July 2021. Shares of Rallis India fell 1.71% to settle at Rs 327.55 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part Tata Group. It is one of leading player in the Indian Agri inputs industry.

