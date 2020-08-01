Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 24.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 20.58 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison declined 24.82% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.70% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 82.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.5828.89 -29 82.7987.51 -5 OPM %28.4729.11 -26.0729.81 - PBDT6.258.19 -24 22.0425.89 -15 PBT5.207.34 -29 18.1222.66 -20 NP4.215.60 -25 13.4416.33 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU