JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 24.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 24.82% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.70% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 82.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.5828.89 -29 82.7987.51 -5 OPM %28.4729.11 -26.0729.81 - PBDT6.258.19 -24 22.0425.89 -15 PBT5.207.34 -29 18.1222.66 -20 NP4.215.60 -25 13.4416.33 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU