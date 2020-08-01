Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 24.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 24.82% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.70% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 82.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

