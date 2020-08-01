Twinstar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -5.41 croreNet Loss of Twinstar Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.57% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-5.4110.67 PL 14.8785.31 -83 OPM %17.013.47 --1.882.36 - PBDT-0.17-0.02 -750 -0.860.83 PL PBT-0.16-0.16 0 -1.120.46 PL NP-0.19-0.16 -19 -1.150.47 PL
