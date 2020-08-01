Gujarat Investa reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 540.00% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Gujarat Investa reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 675.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 121.05% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.05 540 0.420.19 121 OPM %103.13-20.00 -83.3336.84 - PBDT0.33-0.03 LP 0.350.05 600 PBT0.33-0.03 LP 0.350.05 600 NP0.29-0.04 LP 0.310.04 675
