Corporate Courier & Cargo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of Corporate Courier & Cargo reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.05-0.07 29 0.120.61 -80 OPM %220.00185.71 -077.05 - PBDT-0.11-0.01 -1000 00.61 -100 PBT-0.11-0.01 -1000 00.61 -100 NP-0.080.01 PL 00.47 -100
