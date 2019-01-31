Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9392 shares

Venkys (India) Ltd, Housing Development Corporation Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 January 2019.

witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9392 shares. The stock increased 12.92% to Rs.203.15. Volumes stood at 10077 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 18574 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4201 shares. The stock increased 11.31% to Rs.2,297.25. Volumes stood at 3877 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72253 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.1,901.30. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 13205 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5807 shares. The stock rose 1.16% to Rs.313.00. Volumes stood at 1789 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57558 shares. The stock increased 3.26% to Rs.332.75. Volumes stood at 85537 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)