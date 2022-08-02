Venkys (India) Ltd Spikes 5.48%

Venkys (India) Ltd has added 21.93% over last one month compared to 10.92% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 9.52% rise in the SENSEX

Venkys (India) Ltd rose 5.48% today to trade at Rs 2317.95. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.86% to quote at 15646.01. The index is up 10.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GRM Overseas Ltd increased 1.62% and VST Industries Ltd added 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 15.62 % over last one year compared to the 9.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Venkys (India) Ltd has added 21.93% over last one month compared to 10.92% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 9.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2557 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3532 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3365.95 on 04 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1775.05 on 21 Jun 2022.

