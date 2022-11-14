Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 5.84% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 55.48 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 5.84% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 55.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.4852.50 6 OPM %41.6241.52 -PBDT18.9020.18 -6 PBT17.2818.10 -5 NP10.9611.64 -6

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

