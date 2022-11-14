Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 5.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 55.48 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 5.84% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 55.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55.4852.5041.6241.5218.9020.1817.2818.1010.9611.64

