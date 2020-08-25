Vertex Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 215.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSL Securities standalone net profit declines 63.89% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 1.63 croreNet profit of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.630.96 70 OPM %9.20-45.83 -PBDT0.26-0.08 LP PBT0.17-0.17 LP NP0.17-0.17 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU