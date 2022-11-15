Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 86.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.02% to Rs 351.31 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India rose 86.03% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 351.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales351.31266.11 32 OPM %14.2210.41 -PBDT56.0733.11 69 PBT48.5326.09 86 NP36.0919.40 86
