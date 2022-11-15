Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 86.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.02% to Rs 351.31 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 86.03% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 351.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.351.31266.1114.2210.4156.0733.1148.5326.0936.0919.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)