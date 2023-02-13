Vidli Restaurants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 276.32% to Rs 4.29 croreNet profit of Vidli Restaurants reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 276.32% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.291.14 276 OPM %-0.70-7.02 -PBDT0.13-0.08 LP PBT0.09-0.12 LP NP0.11-0.12 LP
