Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 66.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 275.48 crore

Net profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 66.12% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 275.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.275.48172.6890.7285.26102.5760.82102.4160.5476.9346.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)