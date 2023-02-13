Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 66.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 43.58% in the September 2022 quarter
Loom Solar recognized as CleanTech winner of 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global
Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the December 2022 quarter
VCK Capital Market Services standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Jindal Capital standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 275.48 croreNet profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 66.12% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 275.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales275.48172.68 60 OPM %90.7285.26 -PBDT102.5760.82 69 PBT102.4160.54 69 NP76.9346.31 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU