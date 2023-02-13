JUST IN
Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 66.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 275.48 crore

Net profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 66.12% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 275.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales275.48172.68 60 OPM %90.7285.26 -PBDT102.5760.82 69 PBT102.4160.54 69 NP76.9346.31 66

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

