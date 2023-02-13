Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 7.72 croreNet loss of Reliance Financial reported to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.727.21 7 OPM %-64.1216.09 -PBDT-4.231.02 PL PBT-4.280.95 PL NP-4.280.95 PL
