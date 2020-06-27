Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit declines 88.26% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 84.87% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite declined 88.26% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.87% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.14% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.81% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.4316.06 -85 6.9652.77 -87 OPM %92.5995.83 -72.2797.74 - PBDT2.2515.39 -85 5.0351.58 -90 PBT2.2515.39 -85 5.0351.58 -90 NP1.3311.33 -88 3.9244.25 -91

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 19:03 IST

