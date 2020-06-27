Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit declines 88.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.87% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite declined 88.26% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.87% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.14% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.81% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.4316.066.9652.7792.5995.8372.2797.742.2515.395.0351.582.2515.395.0351.581.3311.333.9244.25

