Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit declines 88.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 84.87% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite declined 88.26% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.87% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.14% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.81% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.4316.06 -85 6.9652.77 -87 OPM %92.5995.83 -72.2797.74 - PBDT2.2515.39 -85 5.0351.58 -90 PBT2.2515.39 -85 5.0351.58 -90 NP1.3311.33 -88 3.9244.25 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU