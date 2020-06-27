India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit declines 34.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 112.26 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 34.28% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.24% to Rs 55.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 478.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 525.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales112.26136.03 -17 478.81525.21 -9 OPM %9.1415.43 -11.8914.73 - PBDT15.5426.23 -41 81.5091.64 -11 PBT12.9124.16 -47 72.0983.91 -14 NP11.5217.53 -34 55.2059.51 -7
