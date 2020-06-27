India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit declines 34.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 34.28% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.24% to Rs 55.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 478.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 525.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

112.26136.03478.81525.219.1415.4311.8914.7315.5426.2381.5091.6412.9124.1672.0983.9111.5217.5355.2059.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)