Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 12.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.35% to Rs 231.57 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics declined 12.21% to Rs 72.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 231.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 290.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales231.57290.74 -20 OPM %41.9741.33 -PBDT105.74131.29 -19 PBT95.09124.31 -24 NP72.3082.36 -12

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 13:36 IST

