Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 12.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vinati Organics declined 12.21% to Rs 72.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 231.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 290.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

