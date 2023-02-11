7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.359.532.044.510.320.420.270.380.250.28

