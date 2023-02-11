Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.14 329 OPM %65.00-14.29 -PBDT0.630.01 6200 PBT0.620 0 NP0.54-0.01 LP
