Canopy Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 78.38% in the September 2022 quarter
US Wall Street falls ahead of jobs report
Revolutionizing commute technology Hyd-based start-up SEPAL bags Rs 50 lakhs funding from Peyush Bansal on Shark Tank India
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
-
Sales decline 77.51% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Canopy Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 77.51% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.381.69 -78 OPM %44.74-38.46 -PBDT0.17-0.65 LP PBT0.17-0.65 LP NP0.15-0.63 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU