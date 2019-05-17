Mafatlal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mafatlal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Mafatlal Industries announces change in CEO
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Centre to help Solapur emerge hub for making uniforms
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
-
Sales decline 12.73% to Rs 246.77 croreNet Loss of Mafatlal Industries reported to Rs 104.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 246.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 180.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 41.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 1023.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1167.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales246.77282.77 -13 1023.681167.60 -12 OPM %-7.94-1.28 --5.98-0.66 - PBDT-20.20-0.12 -16733 -60.49-5.84 -936 PBT-29.21-9.70 -201 -96.45-41.95 -130 NP-104.78-9.53 -999 -180.07-41.78 -331
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU