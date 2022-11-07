Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 190.46% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 274.94% in the March 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT climbs 89% YoY to Rs 2,145 cr, ARPU Rises 24% YoY To Rs 190
Varun Beverages edges higher after Q3 PAT rises over 53% YoY; sales volume at 190 mn
Page Industries Q4 PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 190 cr
Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power project in Rajasthan
-
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 324.17 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 190.46% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 324.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales324.17262.17 24 OPM %3.971.72 -PBDT13.424.64 189 PBT13.394.64 189 NP10.053.46 190
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU