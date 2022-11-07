JUST IN
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 190.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 324.17 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 190.46% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 324.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales324.17262.17 24 OPM %3.971.72 -PBDT13.424.64 189 PBT13.394.64 189 NP10.053.46 190

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:52 IST

