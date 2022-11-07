Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 190.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 324.17 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 190.46% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 324.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.324.17262.173.971.7213.424.6413.394.6410.053.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)