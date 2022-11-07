The Hi-Tech Gears reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 305.92 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 305.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales305.92243.95 25 OPM %12.678.21 -PBDT33.3214.69 127 PBT9.782.63 272 NP3.53-2.74 LP
