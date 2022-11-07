Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 197.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.66% to Rs 474.72 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 197.14% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.66% to Rs 474.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 308.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales474.72308.94 54 OPM %10.637.17 -PBDT50.8922.56 126 PBT40.5513.94 191 NP30.1310.14 197
