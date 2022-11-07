Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 197.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.66% to Rs 474.72 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 197.14% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.66% to Rs 474.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 308.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.474.72308.9410.637.1750.8922.5640.5513.9430.1310.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)