Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net loss of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 589.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 619.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.589.18619.610.0812.08-12.5752.18-24.9939.23-16.2825.24

