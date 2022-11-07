Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 408.87 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 3.11% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 408.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 348.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales408.87348.69 17 OPM %19.8821.64 -PBDT82.5278.64 5 PBT71.3570.94 1 NP52.4154.09 -3
