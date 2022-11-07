Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 408.87 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 3.11% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 408.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 348.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.408.87348.6919.8821.6482.5278.6471.3570.9452.4154.09

