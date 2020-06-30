KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 157.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 387.79 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 157.69% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 387.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 538.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.10% to Rs 30.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 1744.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1982.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

387.79538.601744.701982.534.774.554.285.319.9613.6141.9657.706.939.5929.7441.0316.266.3130.2226.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)