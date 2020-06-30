JUST IN
Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the March 2020 quarter
KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 157.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 387.79 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 157.69% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 387.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 538.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.10% to Rs 30.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 1744.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1982.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales387.79538.60 -28 1744.701982.53 -12 OPM %4.774.55 -4.285.31 - PBDT9.9613.61 -27 41.9657.70 -27 PBT6.939.59 -28 29.7441.03 -28 NP16.266.31 158 30.2226.03 16

