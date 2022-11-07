Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 562.57% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 143.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 42.17% to Rs 217.34 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 562.57% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.17% to Rs 217.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales217.34152.87 42 OPM %5.083.31 -PBDT25.736.88 274 PBT22.744.21 440 NP22.663.42 563

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:34 IST

