Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 562.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.17% to Rs 217.34 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 562.57% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.17% to Rs 217.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.217.34152.875.083.3125.736.8822.744.2122.663.42

