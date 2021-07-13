Vipul announces appointment of Interim Resolution Professional

-
ALSO READ
Board of Vipul Organics allots 7 lakh convertible warrants to Promoters
Century Real Estate sells over 100 plots in 10 days at Century Greens
Route Mobile gains on acquiring AI firm Phonon Communications
Renowned photographer, content creator Vipul Jadhav dons director's cap for upcoming music video
Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 330.77% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Vipul announced that Vipul Greens Residents Welfare Association claiming to be a Financial Creditor, had filed a petition under Section 7 of IBC before NCLT, New Delhi Bench.
The said petition has been admitted on 12 July 2021.
The Hon'ble NCLT has appointed Ravi Sethia, Insolvency Professional as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU