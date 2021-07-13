Vipul announces appointment of Interim Resolution Professional

Vipul announced that Vipul Greens Residents Welfare Association claiming to be a Financial Creditor, had filed a petition under Section 7 of IBC before NCLT, New Delhi Bench.

The said petition has been admitted on 12 July 2021.

The Hon'ble NCLT has appointed Ravi Sethia, Insolvency Professional as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company.

